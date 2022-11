HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Coroner released the identity of the woman who died after being hit by a car on the Sans Souci Parkway.

According to coroner Jill Matthews, Donna Gilroy, 56, was fatally injured in the crash that took place around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Gilory was walking with her dog along the Sans Souci Parkway when they were both struck by a car.

Hanover Township police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.