LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lackawanna County Coroner states a woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday morning.

According to coroner Timothy Rowland, around 5:30 a.m. a 36-year-old woman was struck by a car while she was crossing Route 6 near the area of Sheetz Plaza.

The woman was pronounced dead due to the injuries she sustained. Her identity has not been revealed at this time.

PSP Dunmore and the coroner are investigating the fatal crash.