DALTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman is dead after a car crash in Lackawanna County.

According to officials, on Monday around 8:40 a.m., 30-year-old Renee Beamer from Dickson City died after her car was hit while she was driving on Route 6 and 11 just South of the Dalton interchange.

Police note, that they are still investigating the incident.