VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman was sent to the hospital after colliding with a tractor-trailer on State Route 54, Friday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Friday around 6:40 a.m. Torrie Loner, 25, of Danville was traveling along SR 54 in Valley Township when she rear-ended a loaded tractor-trailer.

PSP states the tractor-trailer was going 25 mph on a steep incline when the crash happened. Police say Loner was taken out of the car after it sustained significant damage.

Loner was taken to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville for her injuries and the tractor-trailer driver was not injured in the crash.