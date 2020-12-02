Woman in custody after stabbing in Lackawanna County

The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A woman is in custody after allegedly stabbing a man in Dunmore.

Dunmore police tell Eyewitness News, Ariana Kay is accused of stabbing a man at a home on the 500 block of Chestnut Street around 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police say Kay fled the scene and was later found on Lafayette Street in Scranton. She was taken into custody. There’s no word on what charges she faces in Lackawanna County.