ROSS TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A woman has been identified after a fatal fire in Monroe County.

An autopsy was performed on the woman who died in a fire in Monroe County.

The home that caught fire early Thursday morning near Saylorsburg is now in ruins along Owl Hollow Drive.

Six people lived inside the home, but one woman did not make it out.

She has been identified by the coroner as 78-year-old Joyce Halamar who died at the scene.

A state police fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. The Monroe County coroner says the cause of death is pending the outcome of the fire marshal’s investigation.