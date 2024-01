ST. CLAIR BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police report they have identified the body of a woman after she was found dead in Schuylkill County.

On Tuesday the Pennsylvania State Police Forensic DNA Division identified the body of a woman found dead in March 2023.

Back in March troopers were called to Fernwood Avenue in St. Clair for a body found.

The victim has been identified as 60-year-old Karen Rohrbach, who died of natural causes, troopers stated.