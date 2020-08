CLINTON TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A woman was taken to the hospital after falling into a ravine at Little Rocky Glen Nature Preserve in Wyoming County.

She was with her children and other family members when she lost her footing at a steep area on the side trail and fell into the ravine at the creek not far from the entrance of the preserve. The extent of the woman’s injuries are unknown at this time.