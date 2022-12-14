WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Coroner states a woman, struck by a car Tuesday night in Wilkes-Barre Township, has died from her injuries.

Coroner Jill Mathews tells Eyewitness News a 70-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, was pushing a shopping cart across Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard was hit just before 8:00 p.m.

The woman was transported to the Geisinger Wyoming Valley and later died as a result of her injuries.

The crash caused police to close the road near the Wegmans entrance for about two hours while they investigated the scene.

The vehicle that hit the pedestrian did remain on the scene and police say they don’t believe there is any criminal wrongdoing.