Woman hit by car in Scranton taken to hospital with head injury

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street Wednesday afternoon in Scranton.

One person was taken away by ambulance after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Scranton Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Wyoming Avenue and Linden Street in Downtown Scranton.

Police say a 67-year-old woman was knocked unconscious after being struck by a car. She suffered a head injury and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

According to police, the victim and motorist were traveling on Linden Street. They say the driver was making a left-hand turn onto Wyoming Avenue when the 21-year-old driver struck the woman. 

A police officer and bystander witnessed the crash. Scranton police are reviewing surveillance footage. No charges have been filed at this time. 

