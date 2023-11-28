COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) report a New Jersey woman was hit and killed by a car Sunday night in Monroe County.

Around 11:00 p.m., while traveling northbound, troopers say a 21-year-old man from New York saw a disabled car on the eastern shoulder of Interstate 380 near mile marker 6 in Coolbaugh Township and maneuvered his car into the left lane.

Troopers say the man then saw 27-year-old Chantalle Cecconi of Hackettstown, New Jersey, walking in the right lane of traffic and maneuvered to avoid a collision.

Cecconi then abruptly ran in front of the man’s car and was struck and killed, according to PSP.

Troopers say the driver was not hurt, but his car was disabled after the collision and was towed.

PSP says Cecconi was transported to Geisinger Community Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.