Woman found guilty of attempted homicide after arson incident in 2019

MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman accused of starting a fire that set two homes ablaze on North Walnut Street in Mount Carmel in 2019 was found guilty of attempted homicide and aggravated arson.

According to the Northumberland County Clerk of Courts, Misty Dunbar was found guilty Wednesday in a Northumberland County courtroom. Dunbar and Michelle Rhoads were both taken into custody after the fires in August 2019.

Michelle Rhoads after the two were arrested in 2019

No sentencing date has yet been set for Dunbar. She was also found guilty of recklessly burning, criminal mischief, recklessly endangering another person and loitering.