CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a woman was found dead under a lawn mower in Monroe County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 11 troopers were called to a house in Chesnuthill Township for a report of a woman unresponsive.

Police say a 70-year-old woman, from Brodheadsville, was found dead on the scene underneath a riding lawn mower.

A death investigation was underway and troopers said there were no signs of foul play involved.