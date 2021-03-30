Woman found dead inside Carbondale home

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — State police say they are investigating the death of a 55 year old woman found at 61 Farview Street in Carbondale.
They have not released any information on the potential cause or circumstances yet.
