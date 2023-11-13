MONROE TWP., SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police stated they are investigating a woman who was found dead in a motel room.

According to Pennsylvania State police, on Monday, troopers responded to a death report at Valley Lodge Motel on the Susquehanna Trail in Snyder County.

Troopers stated they are investigating the death of 35-year-old Tiffany Judge. Details on her death are limited at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. 28/22 News will update you with the latest as it is released.