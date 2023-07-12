CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Monroe County Coroner confirms the identity of a woman found dead Tuesday evening in Chestnuthill Township.

On Tuesday around 6:00 p.m. the coroner’s department was called to the 100 block of Countryside Drive for a deceased woman under a lawn mower.

The coroner tells 28/22 News that 71-year-old Gloria Myler from Chesnuthill Township has been identified as the victim.

State police state an investigation is underway however they believe there is no suspicion of foul play. We will update you with the latest as it is released.