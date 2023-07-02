MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)—The Lackawanna County Coroner says a woman was found dead in a hotel room Saturday afternoon allegedly after attending Peach Festival.

Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland said investigators believe the woman attended the Peach Festival Concert Friday evening and ingested various illicit drugs she purchased at the concert.

The woman’s name is being held pending notification of her family, but Coroner Rowland says she is a 39-year-old from Bennington, Vermont.

Toxicology tests are pending to determine what she may have ingested and the case is considered suspicious according to the coroner’s office.

Rowland said the Moosic Police Department and Lackawanna County District Attorney’s office are investigating the case.