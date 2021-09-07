Woman found dead in backyard, homeowner charged with disorderly conduct in Jim Thorpe

JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is in custody and a woman was found dead in a backyard after police in Jim Thorpe were called in for a welfare check.

On Tuesday, police say they found a deceased woman in the backyard of a home in Jim Thorpe, one day after attempting to do a welfare check at the home.

According to police, they were dispatched to a home, in the 200 block of South Street in Jim Thorpe on Monday for a welfare check of a woman. Upon arrival, officers say the homeowner, identified as 65-year-old Peter Davis refused to cooperate.

Police say they spoke to Davis and learned that Laura Spencer had passed away. They obtained a search warrant to enter the home, however upon entering Davis was acting disorderly and grabbed an officer.

Officers took Davis into custody and he was charged with simple assault, institutional vandalism and disorderly conduct charges.

Police say they continued to investigate on Tuesday and found a woman deceased in the home’s backyard.

The incident is under investigation pending the results of the autopsy.