HALLSTEAD BOROUGH, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State Police said a woman attempted to flee state troopers on July 9, and when state police caught her, she yelled obscenities at them and refused to exit the vehicle.

The Pennsylvania State Police said they attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Natalie Snedaker, age 52, for operating a motor vehicle without a valid inspection, no valid driver’s license, and fraudulent registration plates.

Instead of pulling over, investigators said Snedaker drove away in an evasive manner at a high rate of speed through a side street.

Once troopers caught up to Snedaker’s vehicle, they said she refused to answer questions and provide information, registration, or insurance. Snedaker then began to scream obscenities at troopers and refused to exit her vehicle after numerous requests.

Law enforcement said they smashed the passenger side window and removed Snedaker from the vehicle.

Snedaker is being charged with resisting arrest, attempting to elude officers, disorderly conduct, and eight other traffic violations.

Natalie Renee Snedaker’s Docket