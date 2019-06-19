Woman faces animal cruelty charges

MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A Schuylkill County woman is facing multiple animal cruelty charges Tuesday night.

Mahanoy Township Police say Keri Cavenas faces three counts of cruelty to animals after subjecting them to deplorable living conditions.

Officers responded to a home where they found the floors covered in filth and animal feces. The animals were taken into custody by Hillside SPCA.

