Woman escapes home during Hazle Township fire

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) An 88-year-old woman escaped injury Friday morning when her home caught fire in Luzerne County.

Fire crews responded to the 300 block of Westgate Drive near the Harwood section of Hazle Township.

The woman’s son, who is a bus driver, came home to the smell of smoke and called 911.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be checked out. The fire appears to have started due to an electrical issue.

