STERLING TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 21-year-old woman ejected from her car during a crash was killed after being struck by a passing vehicle.

Just before 10 p.m. Friday, state police say they were called to mile marker 15.6 on I-84 West for a woman ejected from a vehicle during a one-car crash.

According to troopers, the woman was driving on I-84 West when she lost control of her car and struck a guide rail. After hitting the guardrail, the car spun around causing the driver to be ejected through the passenger side window onto the highway.

Authorities said a woman driving by the crash on I-84 West struck the woman ejected from the car as they were slowing down to pass the incident. The woman ejected from the car was pronounced dead on the scene by the Wayne County Coroner.

Crews had I-84 West shut down for three hours as they investigated the crash.

The woman ejected from the car has been identified as 21-year-old Mackenzie Lawlor from Dingmans Ferry.