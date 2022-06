FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police say Susanne Bressi, age 42, was charged with a DUI on May 31 after troopers witnessed her driving without a front tire.

Officials said they saw Bressi’s passenger-side front rim grinding on the pavement at 3:46 PM and conducted a traffic stop where Bressi showed several signs of impairment.

Bressi was subsequently arrested and charged with a DUI.