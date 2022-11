HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County coroner’s office says a woman and her dog were killed by a car on the Sans Souci Parkway Wednesday.

According to the coroner, a 56-year-old woman was walking her dog along the Sans Souci during the evening hours when they were both struck by a car.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Her identity has not been released at this time.

Eyewitness News will update this article with the latest information as it is released.