LIMESTONE TWP., MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced an investigation into a crash after a woman was killed and a teen was sent to the hospital.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Wednesday around 11:00 p.m., a crash occurred at the intersection of County Line Road and State Route 54 in Montour County.

Police say a car, driven by an 18-year-old girl from Muncy, was traveling on the roadway when it hit a second car, driven by Jaimee Borrosco, 32, of Turbotville.

PSP states Borrosco sustained traumatic injuries due to the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene by the responding coroner. The teen was taken to Geisinger Medical Center for her injuries.

State police are continuing to investigate the crash.