WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County Coroner Jill Matthews says a woman died in a plastic factory accident earlier this week.

According to coroner Matthews, the office investigated an incident that occurred at i2M, located in Wright Township in the Crestwood Industrial Park.

Eyewitness News has learned the incident occurred on Monday morning when a woman, identified as Iris Adams, was crushed while working at the plant.

An autopsy was conducted Wednesday that determined the victim’s death was caused by blunt abdominal trauma and ruled accidental.

i2M is a manufacturer, designer, and printer of advanced, flexible plastic films. Eyewitness News has reached out to i2M for comment and they have yet to respond.