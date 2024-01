CHOCONUT TWP., SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police report woman was killed in a crash over the weekend after she fell off a UTV.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday around 11:50 a.m., a crash occurred on State Route 267 in Susquehanna County.

Police say the driver of a UTV was traveling southbound when the passenger fell out of the UTV and hit her head off the roadway.

The passenger, Kelly Bush, 42, of Friendsville, was pronounced dead on the scene.