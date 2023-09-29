BLACK CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police report a woman has died in a crash after her car went airborne and hit a tree.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 7 around 3:30 a.m., troopers were called for a one-car crash in Black Creek Township.

Police say the car was traveling on Tomhicken Road when it left the lane for an unknown reason proceeding off an embankment and hitting a raised driveway causing the car to go airborne. The car came to a final rest after it struck a tree.

PSP stated the driver, a 30-year-old woman from Bloomsburg, was pronounced dead on the scene. Troopers noted the victim was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.