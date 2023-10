SMITHFIELD TWP., BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police report a woman died in a crash after they say she hit a tree with her car.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday around 1:00 p.m., troopers were called to a crash on Springfield Road in Smithfield Township.

Police say a car driven by Shirley Mancuso-Zettel failed to make a left turn, traveled off the roadway, and struck a tree.

Mancuso-Zettel was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bradford County Coroner’s Office.