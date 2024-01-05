PALO ALTO, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A woman hospitalized after a Schuylkill County fire has died as a result of her injuries.

According to the Lehigh County Coroner, 53-year-old Joanne Rogers died at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, Thursday afternoon.

Coroner Buglio tells 28/22 News Rogers sustained multiple traumatic injuries after falling during the fire on West Savory Street Tuesday morning.

The coroner has ruled Rogers’ death accidental.

There still is no official determination from state police as to what caused Tuesday’s fire.