LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office confirmed with Eyewitness News a woman died as the result of a crash involving two tractor-trailers last Thursday.

Coroner Jill Matthews says 56-year-old Sonia Rodriguez died on April 22 at the hospital after her car collided with two tractor-trailers on Interstate 80 in Luzerne County last Thursday night.

This crash shut down I-80 west for several miles and was shut down until the afternoon Friday due to an asbestos spill.

According to DEP spokesperson Colleen Connolly, the tractor-trailer was carrying a substance that contained asbestos which spilled on the roadway.

Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate the crash.