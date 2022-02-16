Woman dies after two-car crash on I-80 in Columbia County

SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman died after a two-car crash on Interstate 80 in Columbia County, Wednesday morning.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash occurred on I-80 at mile marker 239.9 located in South Centre Township around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Troopers state two cars were driving up a hill gradient when one car hit a second car driving slowly with the hazards lights on.

The driver of the first vehicle, Shannon Wynn, 49, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Columbia County Coroner. The other driver involved in the crash was not injured.