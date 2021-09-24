Woman dies after propane tank explodes in Danville

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Lehigh County Coroner’s office, a Danville woman died Thursday evening after a propane tank exploded during a welding accident.

Thursday afternoon 64-year-old Kathy Snyder was welding a diesel propane tank when it exploded, the coroner said. The accident happened at Haupt Welding on Reedy Street.

Snyder was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, where she was pronounced dead at 11:30 p.m. The Lehigh County Coroner ruled that the death was an accident.