Woman dies after pedestrian accident in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Lackawanna County coroner announced a 72-year-old woman has died after a pedestrian accident in Scranton.

The coroner says a woman was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Mulberry Street and North Washington Street just before 10 p.m. Thursday.

She was transported by EMS to Geisinger Community Medical Center where she died just before midnight. 

The Scranton Police Department is investigating the incident. The woman’s identity has not been released at this time.

