WALKER TWP., SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are reporting a woman has died after a three-car crash occurred Wednesday that severely injured three other people.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers responded to a head-on crash at 4:11 p.m. on State Route 209 in Schuylkill County.

Police say the first car was traveling south on the roadway when it swerved into the opposite lane a few times and hit a second car head-on. A third car was reported to have hit the second vehicle as it was trying to avoid the collision.

The driver of the first car was suspected of serious injuries and was taken to Lehigh Valley Health Network Cedar Crest. The second driver, 38-year-old Jodi Green was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash. Two other occupants of the second vehicle were flown to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest for serious injuries.

At this time PSP reports SR 209 remains closed for accident reconstruction.