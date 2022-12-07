SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County Coroner confirms with Eyewitness News that a woman died in a crash Monday in Sugarloaf Township.

According to coroner Jill Matthews, Amanda Rose Miller, 25, was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton after a two-car crash occurred on Route 93 around 3:00 p.m. Monday.

Miller’s two-year-old son was a passenger in her vehicle, he was taken to the hospital for injuries he sustained. His current conditions are unknown.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.