Woman dies after hit-and-run crash in Moosic

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman who was struck by a vehicle last week in Moosic has died.

According to Lackawanna County Deputy Coroner Louis Stefanelli, Amanda Smith, 36, of Duryea died from her injuries after being taken to Geisinger CMC in Scranton.

Stefanelli says Smith was struck by a vehicle in the 4000 block of Birney Avenue in Moosic around 1:30 a.m. on January 24. That vehicle, a dark colored SUV, reportedly fled the scene after the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Moosic Borough Police Department at 570-457-7843.