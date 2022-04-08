MONTOUR TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Coroner releases details on a crash that killed one woman after she was ejected from her vehicle.

According to the Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Resse, police responded to the 300 blocks of Legion Road in Montour Township on Friday.

Once officals arrived on the scene the coroner pronounced Paula Shymansky, 54, of Bloomsburg, deceased at 11:59 a.m.

Reese tells Eyewitness News that the victim died from multiple blunt force trauma Injuries due to ejection from her vehicle rolling over.

Investigators say a male passenger in the vehicle was transported to a trauma center for treatment, but no word on his injuries status.

Montour Township Police are investigating the crash. We will update you with the latest as it is released.