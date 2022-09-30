PERRY TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police announced that a 41-year-old woman has died after crashing her motorcycle Monday afternoon.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 26, around 2:30 p.m., troopers responded to a crash on Route 35 in Perry Township, Snyder County.

PSP states a motorcycle, driven by Jacqueline L. Swartwood, 41, was traveling along the route when she began to lose control. Swartwood drove into a grassy field eventually hitting a tree, as stated in the release.

Investigators say although she was wearing a helmet her head struck the tree on impact and she was thrown from the motorcycle.

Swartwood was pronounced dead on the scene.