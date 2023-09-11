KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman has died and three others injured after police say a car lost control on a wet roadway during the heavy storm over the weekend.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 10:30 p.m., a car was traveling north on I-476 in Kidder Township when it slid out of control on a wet roadway hitting the center concrete barrier.

The car then traveled across both lanes, eventually sliding out of the road and struck a tree.

PSP stated the passenger, 63-year-old Jackie Lynch of Wilkes-Barre, was pronounced dead on the scene as a result of the crash.

The driver a 60-year-old man from Pittston, has been reported to have suffered serious injuries while two other passengers suffered minor injuries.