MAHONING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A woman has died at the hospital following a two-car crash in Carbon County.

Just after 6 p.m. Thursday afternoon, officials say first responders were called to the area of the Tractor Supply on Route 443 for a two-car crash.

According to the Carbon County Communications Center, there were injuries reported on the scene. The cause of the crash and the number of those injured is undetermined at this time.

The Carbon County Coroner tells 28/22 News his department was called to the hospital for one of the individuals who died as a result of the crash.

This is a developing story, 28/22 News will have more as more information is made available to us.