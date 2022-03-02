Woman charged with stealing urn from gravesite in Schuylkill County

FRACKVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman has been charged after investigators say she stole a man’s urn buried in Old Fellows Cemetery in Frackville.

According to the West Mahanoy Township police, in June 2021, investigators were contacted about an incident regarding an urn that was possibly stolen from a gravesite in Old Fellows Cemetery on Morea Road.

Police were informed by a family member that she was told the ashes of Kevin Mentusky were dug up and allegedly taken to the home of Nicole Chester, 33, of Frackville.

The woman told to investigators the family received a message via Facebook that stated the theft had occurred.

Police say they questioned the woman who sent the messages and she informed them that two men dug the urn out of the burial plot for Chester.

Police say Chester was under supervision by a Schuylkill County adult probation officer who spotted an urn on the table with writing that stated “Kevin J. Mentusky” at her residence. Police confirmed with Old Fellow Cemetery that based on a certificate number, the urn is a match for the one stolen.

Police are charged Chester with institutional vandalism, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property.