PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pittston City Police say Christina Crawn was arrested on June 2 for selling drugs while in the presence of children.

Officials say the Luzerne County Drug Task Force and Pittston City Police Department’s Special Investigation Unit executed a narcotics-related search warrant at Crawn’s residence on Panama Street in Pittston City, at that time Crawn was not present.

Investigators said undercover detectives made controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Crawn while she was in the presence of young children on May 24, 2022.

Police said Crawn has been charged with the delivery of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of children, and other related offenses.

Crawn was unable to post bail.