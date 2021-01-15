Woman charged with homicide of infant daughter, stabbing baby’s father

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Williamsport Police say that they have charged Corrie Shanikah Cowlay-Saunders with the homicide of her infant daughter, stabbing her daughter’s father and then stealing his car after entering his home without permission.

Police say they were called to the 1000 block of Franklin St. in Williamsport shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday night for a stabbing victim. They found Cordell Faltz with wounds to his neck and jaw. He told police that Cowlay-Saunders had entered without permission, attacked him and stolen his car. Investigators say she crashed into a fence in the east end of Williamsport and made a statement at the scene about her “baby being dead.”

Faltz told investigators that he and Cowlay-Saunders had a five-month-old daughter and were no longer together. Cowlay-Saunders was transported to the hospital from the crash and made multiple “spontaneous utterances,” according to police, that she had killed her daughter. Police say they later searched her residence in the 300 block of Adams St. in the city and found their daughter, Cailania Faltz, deceased with evidence of injuries to her neck and throat.

Cowlay-Saunders was charged with Criminal Homicide and Endangering the Welfare of Children for the death of Cailania Faltz. She was also charged with Criminal Attempt – Criminal Homicide, 2 counts of Aggravated Assault, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Burglary, Criminal Trespass, Possessing Instruments of Crime and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle for the attack against Faltz.

She is in police custody without bail.