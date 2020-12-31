Woman charged with homicide of 9-year-old nephew requests full preliminary hearing

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The woman police say let her 9-year-old nephew Anson Stover die in a bathtub in late November has requested a full preliminary hearing for the charges she faces.

Investigators say 36-year-old Jamie Lynne Jackson told them she discovered her nephew laying on the floor, naked with clear plastic tape around his neck and unresponsive, but breathing. She then said she clothed him and placed him in the upstairs bathtub. She then cleaned his room and discarded the tape.

Police say she continued to care for the other children in the home and for 24-48 hours would periodically check in on Stover and tell him to “Stop faking it.”

Police say it wasn’t until Monday morning she realized Stover was quote: “probably not okay.”

The hearing is scheduled for January 21, 2021 at 1:00PM at Magisterial District Judge Keith Kibler’s Office at 301 Frederick Street in Lock Haven.

