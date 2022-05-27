SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Luzerne County woman was charged with COVID-19 related fraud charges on Friday, May 27.

U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus says Angela Castillo of Freeland, PA, allegedly submitted no fewer than 40 forged Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications on behalf of other individuals for payment.

Castillo’s actions led the Small Business Association to pay out approximately $163,000 in COVID-19 relief funds to individuals who did not own a qualifying small business; therefore, they were not entitled to receive such funding.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 20 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.