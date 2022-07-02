LACKAWAXEN, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A woman in Pike County was arrested on May 9 and faces charges of driving under the influence, simple assault, and carrying a firearm without a license.

State Police said Brenda Engvaldsen, 53, from Hawley, crashed into another car in a parking lot in Lackawaxen Township.

When Troopers arrived on the scene, they said Engvaldsen showed indicators of impairment.

Officials said Troopers arrested Engvaldsen for driving under the influence, and when they ran a CLEAN/NCIC check on Engvaldsen, Troopers found that she had active warrants for her arrest in two counties.

Engvaldsen reportedly had two warrants out for her arrest, one for simple assault in Wayne County and one for carrying a firearm without a license in Monroe County.

Charges were filed through Magisterial District Court 60-3-03.