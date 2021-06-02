Woman charged with drug delivery after death of corrections officer

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A woman is being charged with drug delivery after a correctional officer died from an apparent overdose.

Police say Robert Bath, a corrections officer at the State Correctional Institution at Dallas lost consciousness while at work and was taken to the hospital. He reportedly refused treatment and was released. However, officials say he was not heard from for about two days and was later found dead inside his home.

While police investigated his death, they say they found evidence of drug usage. They also say they learned that Bath was visited by Nicole Hagenbach and her three-year-old child at the main gate of SCI-Dallas during which Bath allegedly gave him a “quantity of Adderall”.

Further investigation allegedly revealed text messages arranging the drug transaction and banking records that showed Bath giving over $20,000 to Hagenbach over a six month period and over 54 occasions.

Hagenbach is charged with contraband, endangering the welfare of a child, possession with intent to deliver and other charges.