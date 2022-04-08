TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say a woman has been charged with the corruption of a minor after a victim reveals she was aware of sexual abuse committed.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a victim informed officers of the sexual abuse she received from the ages of 13 through 18 from 2016 to 2021 by a man identified as, Harold Manley.

As stated in the court documents the victim told investigators the abuse took place in three locations, two residences in Lycoming and one in Bradford County.

According to the affidavit, the victim stated to police that Kathleen Irvin, 44, of Monroeton, was present during the sexual abuse committed by Manley.

State Police are charging Irvin with endangering the welfare if a child, and corruption of a minor.