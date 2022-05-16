GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Margaret Shafer, age 59, was charged with arson Friday after an April fire that burned a car caused damage to a nearby structure.

Around 5:00 a.m. on April 17th, the Greenfield Township police and fire departments responded to a vehicle fire that was endangering a structure on Willard Road in the Newton Lake area. The vehicle was destroyed and the structure sustained significant damage. During the course of their investigation, they say they determined the fire was set intentionally.

On May 13th, Shafer was charged with 2 counts of arson, 2 counts of criminal mischief, and 1 count of dangerous burning for intentionally setting a vehicle on fire.

Shafer was arraigned and incarcerated in Lackawanna County Jail in lieu or $75,000.

The Greenfield Township police were assisted by the Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal.